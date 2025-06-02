Munnar: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is winding up its sleeper bus accommodation in Munnar, introduced as a budget-friendly overnight option for tourists. In its place, the Corporation has launched the construction of a modern dormitory facility at the hill station.

The sleeper bus service, however, will continue in Wayanad, where it was launched simultaneously with the Munnar project in 2021.

As part of the original initiative, KSRTC had repurposed 10 condemned buses into makeshift accommodation units. These buses could together host up to 14 guests, who were charged ₹220 per night.

However, the state government has decided it's time for an upgrade. During the launch of a double-decker bus in Munnar in February this year, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar announced the phasing out of the sleeper buses. Calling them outdated, he emphasised the need for modern and more comfortable alternatives for tourists.

In line with this, the new dormitory is now under construction at the KSRTC depot office building in Old Munnar. Designed to accommodate over 100 guests, the structure is being built using iron pipes instead of concrete, making it a modular and easily dismantlable facility.