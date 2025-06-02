Pathanamthitta: The abrupt fall of concrete chunks from the wall of an old building at the Mallappally Panchayat bus stand has sparked serious safety concerns among the public.

The concrete began to peel off from the wall along the verandah of the Panchayat shopping complex. A sizable chunk fell around 6.15 pm on Monday. Though several people were seated nearby at the time, they narrowly escaped injury.

However, the mobile phone of Nemdumbara Joshi, a resident of Perumbatty, was damaged after being struck by falling debris. The verandah of the shopping complex serves as a waiting area for passengers travelling to various parts of the taluk, with seating arrangements provided by the authorities.

The incident has left many passengers anxious about the structural integrity of the building. Visitors to the shops housed within the complex have also expressed concern. Both traders and commuters blame the lack of timely maintenance for the deteriorating condition that led to the concrete detachment.

Shopkeepers further pointed out that concrete pieces had earlier fallen from the building’s roof as well. Now, both the traders and passengers are urging authorities to ensure adequate safety measures for those waiting for buses on the verandah as well as those visiting the shops inside the building.