Nilambur: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) state convener and former Nilambur MLA P V Anvar will file his nomination for the Nilambur byelection on Monday, declaring dramatically that he would withdraw from the contest "only if I die".



He also announced the formation of a new political front – Janakeeya Prathipaksha Prathirodha Munnani- backed by the AITC. He will file his nomination both as an independent and under the AITC banner, as the party is not officially recognised in Kerala. Two symbol preferences will be submitted. Anvar, who had earlier ruled out contesting, made a U-turn on Sunday, announcing his candidacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching a scathing attack on both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF), he accused Opposition Leader V D Satheesan of colluding with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to support ‘Pinarayism’ and turning into a "Hitler within the UDF". "He doesn’t even listen to senior IUML leaders like Sadiq Ali Thangal and Kunhalikutty," Anvar alleged.

The former MLA said he quit the Assembly to give the UDF an opportunity to rebuild trust among high-range voters. "If a settler farmer had been chosen, the UDF could’ve made inroads. I had suggested DCC president V S Joy as the ideal candidate," he said, adding that Joy could have won with a margin of 30,000 votes. In contrast, he claimed the current UDF candidate, Shoukath, would not muster more than a 2,000–3,000-vote lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anvar’s rift with the UDF leadership began when his proposal to induct the TMC as a full member of the alliance was sidelined. While the Congress offered associate membership, Anvar rejected it. He alleged that some Congress leaders, including Satheesan, blocked his entry into the alliance.

Though both the LDF and UDF downplay the impact of Anvar’s entry, his past performances—securing over 45% of the vote in 2016 and 2021—make him a significant player in the Nilambur byelection. His influence among settler communities, especially amid rural discontent, could pose a challenge to mainstream candidates.

