As schools reopen on Monday, Thrissur city gears up for yet another academic year. But for students, the real test might not be in the classroom. With dug-up roads, heavy traffic and a lack of basic safety infrastructure, navigating the way to school has become a daily struggle.

An on-ground examination, backed by photographs, is being done here to assess just how student-friendly our city and its school surroundings truly are. And the findings are far from reassuring.

Chaos around 'The Heart'

Students and parents of Sacred Heart schools are bearing the brunt of infrastructural neglect this year. Nearly all access roads around the campus are in disrepair due to two ongoing projects - the third pipeline between the Peechi reservoir and the Thekkinkadu water tank, and the Adani gas pipeline work from Bennet Road to Chembukkavu.

The damaged road in front of Sacred Heart School, Thrissur.

Hundreds of students who alight at the Paramekkavu–Swapna bus stops must brave these damaged roads to reach Sacred Heart School, St Mary’s College, St Thomas College, and Shakthan College.

Currently, the Peechi pipeline work is underway along the Mylippadam–Pipeline Road, which cuts through Palace Road in front of Sacred Heart HSS and then veers right. The work here is only halfway complete.

Piles of crushed stone blocking Bennet Road near Sacred Heart School.

Meanwhile, on Bennett Road, heavy machinery is parked directly in front of the entrance to Sacred Heart LP and UP Schools. Piles of crushed stone cover nearly half the road, posing serious safety hazards. This stretch also serves as a pick-up and drop-off point for small children and provides access to a secondary entrance of the Government Model Boys School.

No zebra lines, no safety

Palace Road, a busy route, lacks zebra crossings at key school entry points, particularly near Model Boys Higher Secondary School and the second entrance of the Girls' School. Similarly, there are no markings on the road near Vivekodayam School on Kunnathumana Lane and near the Government HSS, Poonkunnam, close to the overbridge. Similarly, the zebra lines in front of St Clair’s School on Bishop Palace Road are barely visible.

The road outside Thrissur Government Model Boys School with no zebra lines in sight.

In contrast, zebra lines near Holy Family School and in front of CMS School on Swaraj Round offer some relief.

Gridlock at Puzhakkal

For students commuting via Puzhakkal, delays are going to become a part of their routine. Parents and students heading to Kendriya Vidyalaya Puranattukara, Sharadamadom HSS, Adat BVP School, Mary Rani Public School at Amala Nagar, IES School at Chittilappilly, and Sreedurgavilasam School at Peramangalam must pass through Puzhakkal, where traffic is a nightmare.

The zebra line-less road outside Poonkunnam Government School.

The situation is equally dire for those bound for Paramekkavu Vidyamandir, Harisree School and Government School in Poonkunnam and Devamatha School. Construction of three new bridges and ongoing road work have caused day-long traffic snarls, which only worsen during peak hours. The gridlocks are now expected to intensify now that schools have reopened.

Footpaths that fail pedestrians

On the footbridge near Model Boys School on Palace Road, dislodged concrete slabs have turned footpaths into obstacle courses. Newly built concrete blocks too can be seen on the passage here. Though these slabs have been lying there for years, they remain untouched by the authorities.

Displaced concrete slabs cluttering the footpath near Government Model Boys School.

Large trees near the school campus walls, some of which were uprooted during the heavy rains on May 22, add to the hazard. Many remain precariously standing, some partially pruned and others left untouched.