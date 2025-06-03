Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has reported 1,416 COVID-19 cases so far, with the death of an 80-year-old man recorded on Monday, according to data from the Health Ministry.

The deceased was suffering from severe pneumonia, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), Diabetes Mellitus (DM), Hypertension (HTN), and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), the ministry said. Kerala has reported a total of nine deaths since January 2025.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has now crossed 4,000. Maharashtra reported two deaths — a 70-year-old woman with Diabetes Mellitus and a 73-year-old woman with both DM and HTN. In Tamil Nadu, a 69-year-old woman with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Parkinson’s Disease succumbed to the infection. West Bengal also recorded one death — a 43-year-old woman with Acute Coronary Syndrome, Septic Shock, and Acute Kidney Injury.