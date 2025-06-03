Kondotty: Muhammed Rauf (14), son of Abdul Razak and Khairunneesa of Poonthala, Muthiyatteeri, Neravathu in Ozhukoor in Malappuram district, says this year’s school reopening day celebrations were the happiest in his life. Rauf explains the reason: “It was my big dream to play in a football tournament and I realised it. The news of my participation in the tournament appeared in the newspaper on reopening day, which gave me additional happiness. My friends and teachers congratulated me on reading the news. My next goal is to learn swimming and I have already started the efforts in this regard.”

Rauf is a celebrity in his hometown for playing football in a sitting posture as cannot extend his hand and legs due to a congenital defect. However, he overcame such a big challenge to participate in a football tournament organised by students of Thottakkara Quvvathul Islam Higher Secondary Madrasa, Ozhukoor on Morayur turf. On Monday, Malayala Manorama published the news on Rauf’s debut in a football tournament.

Rauf has been facing health issues since birth, as he has AMC (arthrogryposis multiplex congenita), which prevents movement of the knee and elbow joints. But Rauf does not consider this condition as a hurdle and always expresses his wishes to play and study like any other child of his age.

A class 9 student at Crescent Higher Secondary School, Ozhukoor, Rauf was greeted by the ‘ustads’ at the madrassa he attends with the newspaper in which his achievement was published early on Monday morning. Later, when he reached his school, students and teachers surrounded him with congratulations. More people contacted him over the phone later to share their happiness. “It was an unforgettable day,” says Rauf.

Rauf is now learning to swim, and he hopes to master it soon. Such resolve and perseverance drive the youngster.

Meanwhile, the office of Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahman also noticed the newspaper report on Rauf’s achievement and made enquiries with his school. “The minister’s staff wanted to know about the efforts put in by Rauf and his talents. We have provided the details,” said Crescent Higher Secondary School principal K Veerankutty.