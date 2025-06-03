The Centre has approved Kerala’s Angamaly-Sabari rail project, and land acquisition will begin in July, state Minister for Railways V Abdurahiman said on Tuesday.

He added that a meeting of Railway officials will take place in Kerala before the Nilambur byelection.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on several projects concerning the state.

According to the state Railways minister, the SilverLine metro project was not discussed during the meeting.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Vaishnaw wrote, “Discussed key projects with Hon’ble CM @pinarayivijayan and sought support for land acquisition, especially for Angamaly-Erumeli railway project and ROB/RUBs sanctioned in Kerala”.

“Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji has increased Kerala’s railway budget from average ₹372 Cr (2009–14) to ₹3,042 Cr in FY 2025-26. We are working on 3rd and 4th line from North to South Kerala, so that both passengers and cargo can move by rail,” he added.