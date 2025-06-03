Malappuram: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday said that the door for Trinamool Congress leader and former LDF MLA PV Anvar will remain closed.

In an exclusive interaction with Manorama News, Satheesan said that the decision was taken by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P K Kunhalikutty and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who led the discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anvar had earlier alleged that Satheeshan was using the upcoming Nilambur byelection to target him rather than Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The UDF has a legacy and pride. We will not let anyone put a price on it," the Opposition leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan said that he rebuked Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for holding a discussion with Anvar.

The Opposition leader said that the UDF succeeded in foiling the CPM-BJP alliance's attempts to split its vote bank, Manorama News reported.