Kozhikode: A 14-year-old student of Puthuppady Government High School was physically assaulted by a group of class 10 students on the school premises on Tuesday.

According to a Manorama News report, the boy was assaulted by a group of 15 students. The boy, who sustained injuries to the head and eyes, is currently under treatment. The Thamarassery police have started investigating the incident.

The boy’s father alleged that teachers did not rush him to the hospital and only informed him an hour after the incident. The Headmaster told Manorama News that four students have been suspended from the school for two weeks.

(Further details awaited.)