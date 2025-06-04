A V Santosh Kumar, the headmaster of Udinur Central AUP School in Kasaragod retired after an illustrious career in the educational field. However, he opted for a unique way to bid adieu to his department by avoiding a formal ceremony and instead made the occasion a launch pad for implementing a slew of welfare programmes and beneficial activities.

His act of benevolence and helpful initiatives included donation of a smart TV to the school for establishing a language lab, providing financial assistance to two palliative care societies, among others. He also visited children at home who, due to physical limitations, couldn't attend school and relied solely on home-based education.

During his 38 years of service at Central School, he conducted various activities focusing on academic excellence.

He has been a member of several state-level educational initiatives and has received more than six awards, including a state teacher's award. He has also published 10 books.