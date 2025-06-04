A one km road with a drain constructed at an eye-popping ₹1.45 crore in Ponnani, Malappuram was a matter of pride for the residents, not anymore. When the first spell of monsoon showers hit the area, the road was flooded. Residents waded through knee-deep water and wondered what went wrong. Kuttikad, the place which was flooded lies uphill. Waterlogging was unheard of here, not even during the 2018 flood.

The wonder soon gave way to allegations of fund mismanagement and unscientific work. The stretch from Kuttikkad to Kumbalathupadi in Ward 7 (Welfare) was completed in February 2025 under the Kerala Fisheries Department’s Upgradation of Coastal Roads (UCR) scheme, executed by the Harbour Engineering Department (HED). However, residents and local leaders say the drainage component has worsened existing waterlogging issues.

According to villagers, the new drain was laid through an elevated stretch that never experienced significant flooding. The real concern, they say, is at Kumbalathupadi, where runoff from Wards 6, 7, and 8 naturally converges before flowing through Kuttad, Neelanthondu, and eventually into the backwaters. Kuttad is around 2 km away from Kuttikad.

“The drainage should have started from Kumbalathupadi, where water accumulation is a serious issue,” said Pavithra Kumar A, a former municipal councillor and resident of Kuttad. “Instead, the new drain was built upstream, causing water to flow backwards when the older, narrower drain at Kuttad overflows or blocks. Houses in Kuttad have been flooding every monsoon season.”

The road was initially dug up nearly eight years ago under the Ezhuvathuruthi package announced by then-MLA P Sreeramakrishnan, which aimed to reconstruct 13 roads in the municipality. The project, overseen by the civic body, was later abandoned due to payment disputes with contractors, leaving the road in a state of disrepair for years.

“It was a daily struggle for residents. Even autorickshaws and two-wheelers couldn’t pass through,” Pavithra Kumar recalled. He claims to have submitted complaints to the state Chief Secretary, Fisheries Minister, District Collector, and Vigilance Director, urging action and proper planning.

The project was revived under current MLA P Nandakumar, who recommended it to the state government. HED took over the work in March 2024, completing it in February 2025. According to HED, ₹88.12 lakh was spent on the drainage and ₹33.52 lakh on the road, with the total reaching ₹1.45 crore including GST.

However, sections of the local fishing community have expressed anger, arguing that welfare funds meant for them were diverted for a project that does not directly benefit them. Many roads and structures closer to the harbour remain in a dilapidated state, they point out.

Photos: Special arrangement.

Though HED’s core mandate includes construction of fishing harbours, landing centres, and related infrastructure, officials clarified they are also empowered to take up road and drainage work in coastal municipalities/ panchayats, subject to state cabinet approval.

HED Assistant Engineer Joseph John dismissed the allegations that the new drainage system was poorly planned. “The waterlogging in Kuttad is due to the old, clogged drain built by the municipality. It’s unrelated to our work,” he said. He added that due to Kuttikkad’s higher elevation, reverse water flow from Kumbalathupadi was not possible.

Joseph also pointed out that a blocked canal running from Kuttad to Neelanthondu is worsening the issue. “I believe the municipality has started efforts to clear it,” he said. He also emphasised that the project passed through standard scrutiny procedures before receiving final government approval. Joseph recommended building a larger drainage system and upgrading the existing culvert in Kuttad to solve the issue.

Pavithra Kumar suggested a more integrated approach. “Unplanned construction of drains in scattered sections won’t solve the problem. We need a unified system that can carry runoff all the way to Bharathapuzha, if needed,” he said.

Ponnani Municipality Chairman Sivadasan Attupurath defended the project, saying the new drain is helping carry water away from nearby homes. “Water accumulation is now common in many areas. The situation in Kuttad isn’t caused by this project,” he said.

Ward member C V Sudha echoed the sentiment. “Kuttad is a low-lying area and has always struggled with drainage. The flooding there is due to its natural topography, not the new construction,” she said.