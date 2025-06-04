Kannur: A shocking incident has come to light in Padiyoor, where a mother and daughter were found dead inside a rented house under suspicious circumstances. The deceased have been identified as Mani (74) and her daughter Rekha (43), the wife and daughter of the late Parameswaran, Kaithavalappil House.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house near Padiyoor panchayat. They alerted Mani’s other daughter, who arrived and opened the back door of the house. Upon entering, she found her mother and sister lying dead, one in the hall and the other in a nearby room.

Reports suggest the bodies were several days old. The house was found in a ransacked condition. Rekha’s second husband, Premkumar from Kottayam, had reportedly visited the house a few days ago and is currently untraceable.

According to Rekha’s sister, a police complaint had been filed against Premkumar at the Irinjalakuda Women’s Police Station a few days prior. Further investigation is underway under the leadership of Kattur Inspector E R Baiju.