Thiruvananthapuram: Environment Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan turned sour when state Agriculture Minister P Prasad objected to displaying a photo of Bharat Mata, which he claimed is associated with the RSS. Prasad said that Governor Rajendra Arlekar refused to remove it. The event was shifted to the Durbar Hall.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that displaying symbols of political and religious groups in government programmes was unconstitutional. “How can it be used in a government programme? It is against the Constitution, which mandates that everyone should be treated the same,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasad said the Kerala government respects Mother India and the country. “But we cannot justify using a picture which is not officially recognised,” he said.

Regarding the participation of RSS ideologue S Gurumoorthy at a recent event in Raj Bhavan, Prasad said the Governor's office should not be a venue to host individuals associated with political groups. “Individuals who do not hold official or constitutional posts, controlling the Raj Bhavan, are dangerous for Indian democracy,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader V D Satheesan recently slammed the Governor for hosting a talk on 'Operation Sindoor' by Gurumoorthy at Raj Bhavan on May 21. The session was named 'Paradigm shift from candlelight to BrahMos'.

The Office of Raj Bhavan has not responded to the controversy.