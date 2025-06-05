Idukki: A woman undergoing cancer treatment was tied to her bed, gagged and robbed of cash at her residence in Adimali here on Thursday. The victim is Adimali native Kalarickal Usha Santhosh.

The incident happened at 7 am at her residence in Vivekananda Nagar. Usha was resting at her home after a chemotherapy session. An unidentified person brole into her house, tied her to the bed, stuffed cloth into her mouth, and stole ₹16,500 from her purse.

The crime came to light after neighbours, noticing something suspicious at her house, checked on her and found her tied up. A complaint was lodged with the Adimali police, who have begun an investigation.

Usha has been undergoing cancer treatment for the past six years. Financially struggling, her treatment expenses were supported by kind-hearted individuals in the Adimali area. The stolen amount was collected for her treatment.