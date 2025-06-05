Kattappana: Police arrested a 25-year-old woman accused of defrauding ₹10 lakh from a Kanchiyar native by promising him a work visa to London.

Irene Elsa Kurian, a native of Pampady, Kottayam, lured the youth into the fraudulent scheme by promising him a job abroad. She collected ₹10 lakh from him in multiple transactions during March and April 2024. The police said the amount was transferred through a bank account provided by the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

During interrogation, police discovered Irene had allegedly defrauded several others across Kerala similarly. Police suspect more complaints may surface in the coming days.

The accused was produced before the Kattappana court and was later released on bail. She was arrested from her current residence at Mangattukonam in Thiruvananthapuram, under the direction of Kattappana DYSP VA Nishad Mon.