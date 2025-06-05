Kasaragod: The state government has initiated steps to recover pending contributions from government employees who had earlier submitted consent letters to donate to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund, following the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide tragedy.

As part of the move, the government has released lists of employees from various departments who are yet to make their contributions, as compiled by the Finance Department. These lists have been forwarded to the respective heads of departments across districts.

In the Department of General Education alone, over 4,000 employees who pledged support to the fund have yet to transfer the promised amount. On May 29, the Director of General Education issued a directive to all Deputy Directors of Education to take necessary action to collect the contributions from the staff concerned.

Among those who have not fulfilled their commitments are also office bearers of the CPM-backed Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA). This has sparked criticism, as members of organisations, including the KSTA had earlier publicly pledged their support to the donation drive launched in the aftermath of the landslide. Most of them had promised to contribute the equivalent of five days' salary.

In addition to the consent letter, the voluntary contribution process also requires employees to submit related documentation, including details on how many instalments they prefer for the deduction from their salaries.

While many employees had expressed willingness to contribute via salary deductions, Provident Fund or through surrendering accumulated leave, the latest order notes that these payments have not yet been credited to the Disaster Relief Fund. Consequently, it directs that the contributions be directly deducted from the salaries of those who have already submitted consent letters.