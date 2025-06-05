Kochi: More than a week after the High Court rejected the plea filed by the producers of the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys to quash criminal proceedings in a financial fraud case, Maradu police have issued a notice to one of the producers, Soubin Shahir, for an interrogation.

On May 22, the High Court single bench, Justice V G Arun, declined to halt the proceedings and ruled that the investigation into the case may continue. The police have now resumed the probe, backed by the court order. Soubin has been asked to appear for questioning within 14 days.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by Siraj Valiyathura. He accused the film's producers of cheating and alleged he was not given his share of profits from the movie 'Manjummel Boys' as agreed. Siraj allegedly invested Rs 7 crore as instalments for the film's production. When he didn't get his profit, he filed a case, and the Maradu police registered a case as per the direction of the Magistrate court.

Soubin and co-producers had contended that Siraj did not make the payments on time, which disrupted the shooting schedule.