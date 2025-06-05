The police have intensified the probe after a woman and her daughter were found dead inside their house at Padiyur here on Wednesday. The deceased are Mani (74) and her daughter Rekha (40), natives of Vellani, Karalam.

The death of women came to light after residents near the Padiyur panchayat reported a foul smell emanating from a house. They immediately informed Mani’s other daughter, who arrived at the house and opened the back door, only to find her mother and sister lying dead, one in the hall and the other in an adjacent room.

The bodies were found in a decomposed state, indicating that the deaths had occurred several days earlier. The house was in a dishevelled condition, further raising suspicions of foul play.

Meanwhile, local residents said that Rekha's second husband, Premkumar from Kottayam, had been at the house a few days earlier. Rekha's sister stated that a complaint had recently been filed against Premkumar at the Irinjalakuda Women’s Police Station. However, he is currently unreachable.

This has led investigators to suspect foul play, with murder being the likely cause. A police team led by Kattur Inspector ER Baiju has collected evidence from the scene. The police are actively searching for Premkumar, and preliminary findings point to a possible family dispute as the motive. It is suspected that the victims may have been strangled or suffocated.