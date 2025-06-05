Wayanad: Primary report into the cause of death of a wild elephant in Muthanga on Wednesday suggests that the animal died of electrocution. The Forest Department has ordered a probe against the lessee of the land where the animal was found dead. This investigation will begin once the department receives reports from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Sulthan Bathery Forest Range Officer Kannan told Onmanorama that legal proceedings would only commence after receiving the final postmortem report and the KSEB’s spot inspection findings.

The elephant, estimated to be 35 years old, was found dead on Wednesday morning on leased land within the forest. Forest officials had initially suspected electrocution, as one of the animal’s legs was found entangled in a power fence cable. A veterinary team from Kozhikode, which conducted the postmortem, ruled out any other injuries or illnesses that could have caused the death.

The lessee of the land, currently in Kozhikode, may face legal consequences, officials said.

With hundreds of acres of forest land leased for cultivation, many farmers use power fencing to protect their crops from wild animals.