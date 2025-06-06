Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Health Department has successfully confirmed the first case of amoebic brain fever through a newly established molecular laboratory in the state, Health Minister Veena George announced. The state’s Public Health Laboratory has been equipped with a PCR setup capable of detecting five types of amoebae that cause brain fever in humans--Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba species, Vermamoeba vermiformis, Balamuthia mandrillaris, and Paravahlkampfia francinae. The lab identified and confirmed the presence of Acanthamoeba in the recent diagnosis.



Previously, cases of amoebic brain fever were confirmed only at PGI Chandigarh. With the capability to diagnose the disease within the state, Kerala’s treatment and research efforts are expected to improve significantly, the minister said. The disease has a global mortality rate of 97 per cent, but due to sustained and timely interventions, the state has managed to reduce the death rate to 23 per cent.

To strengthen prevention and management, Kerala revised its action plan based on the One Health approach, focusing on disease control, diagnosis, and treatment. All patients suspected of having brain fever are now advised to undergo amoebic testing as part of the diagnostic process.

In addition to the State Public Health Laboratory, the microbiology departments of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Kozhikode Medical College will be developed as specialised centres for diagnosing amoebic brain fever.