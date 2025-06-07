KSRTC bus rams Karnataka bus in Thrissur, 15 injured
Thrissur: Fifteen people were injured after a KSRTC bus rear-ended a Karnataka state bus at Mundur in Thrissur on Saturday. The accident occurred around 5 am.
The KSRTC driver sustained serious injuries. The fast passenger bus was heading to Guruvayoor. All the injured are currently undergoing treatment at Amala Hospital.