Thrissur: Fifteen people were injured after a KSRTC bus rear-ended a Karnataka state bus at Mundur in Thrissur on Saturday. The accident occurred around 5 am.

The KSRTC driver sustained serious injuries. The fast passenger bus was heading to Guruvayoor. All the injured are currently undergoing treatment at Amala Hospital.