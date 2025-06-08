Statewide trawling ban to begin tomorrow
The ban is aimed at conserving marine biodiversity during the breeding season.
The ban is aimed at conserving marine biodiversity during the breeding season.
The ban is aimed at conserving marine biodiversity during the breeding season.
A trawling ban will be imposed across the state’s coastal waters from Monday until July 31. The Kerala Cabinet announced the annual 52-day ban on May 29.
The ban is aimed at conserving marine biodiversity during the breeding season. Authorities have urged compliance and assured strict monitoring throughout the period.