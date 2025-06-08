Miraculous escape for TN tourist who fell into Thooval waterfalls
Idukki: A tourist from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, had a miraculous escape after slipping and falling into Thooval waterfalls in Nedumkandam. The man, part of a group of four visiting Ramakkalmedu, was reportedly taking a selfie near the edge of the waterfall when he lost his footing and slipped. He managed to cling to a rock, preventing a fatal fall.
Hearing his companions' cries for help, residents rushed to the scene. In a tense rescue operation, they tied a rope around the man and pulled him up to safety.
The Thooval waterfall, though a popular tourist spot, especially after the monsoon season, has proven to be dangerous. Over the past decade, 12 people have lost their lives here, including two youths in a similar incident last year.
Despite strict warnings prohibiting people from approaching the falls, many continue to venture dangerously close to the edge.