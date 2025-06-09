Nechuli: A man who was stuck in a coconut tree after sustaining a hand injury while trying to secure it from leaning precariously over a house with a steel wire, was rescued by the Mukkam Fire and Rescue Services.

The incident occurred yesterday morning at the house of Sreekantan in Ayodhya Nagar, near a house. A coconut tree, approximately 50 feet tall and tied with wire, had become loose due to strong winds.

Gokulan Nair (61), a neighbour from Ittalapurattu, climbed the tree to secure it. While trying to cut away some palm leaves with a billhook, he injured his hand and was unable to climb down.

The Mukkam Fire Force, led by Asst. Station Officer Pais Augusty, arrived and, after a daring rescue operation lasting nearly an hour, successfully brought him down using a net.

The team included Senior Fire Officer T Manoj and Fire Officers P T Sreejesh, N T Aneesh, K Abinesh, K M Jigeesh, K P Ajish, N P Aneesh, V M Mithun, T P Sreejin, J Agin, and Home Guard P Rajendran.