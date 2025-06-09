Cherthala: Even a year after its completion, accessing the Mannukuzhy–Chinnan Kavala bridge remains a muddy ordeal, with unfinished approach roads turning the daily commute into a slushy challenge.

The worst affected are residents of Mannukuzhy, Perumbara, Madakkal and Chambakkad in Cherthala Thekku panchayat. Though construction of the bridge began three years ago using funds from the former minister P Thilothaman MLA's Asset Development Fund, it was only completed in May last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, only one side of the bridge has a rudimentary soil-laid road, while on its eastern side, a 500-metre stretch remains incomplete. This forces pedestrians to wade through a muddy path that cuts across polders just to reach the bridge.

If the remaining road work is completed, it would significantly improve the connectivity to Cherthala for residents of the Mannukuzhy, Perumbara, Madakkal, and Chambakkad areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has long been the dream of people in Mannukuzhy, Perumbara and Madakkal to see both the Mannukuzhy–Chinnan Kavala bridge and its approach roads completed. While the bridge finally became a reality after years of waiting, the failure to finish the road work continues to be a major hardship,” said P J Antony Madakkal.