Thrissur: A man has confessed to murdering his wife in Varandarappilly, Thrissur, following the confirmation of strangulation in the post-mortem report. The accused, Kunjumon, admitted to the police that he killed his wife, Divya, 36, by strangling her with a rope.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Saturday at their residence near the Varandarappilly Police Station. Initially, Kunjumon claimed that Divya had died of chest pain. But her sudden death raised suspicion among relatives and neighbours.

Cops, who visited the house, found several inconsistencies and alerted senior officials. Forensic experts and officers revisited the scene the next morning. Kunjumon and the couple’s 11-year-old son were then taken for questioning. Discrepancies in their statements led the police to suspect murder.

During questioning, Kunjumon first cited family issues as the motive. He later claimed that frequent arguments over Divya’s alleged friendship with another man led to the murder.

The body was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, for autopsy. Based on the report, a team led by Chalakudy DySP P C Biju Kumar conducted a detailed interrogation.

Kunjumon will be produced before the court on Monday.