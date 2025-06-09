Kalpetta: The long wait is finally over for Wayanad as the state government is set to sign an agreement to install the X-Band Doppler Weather Radar system at the Pazhassi Raja College campus in Pulppalli, in a move to enhance weather surveillance and disaster preparedness in the district.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) confirmed on Monday that a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the state government, the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) and Pazhassi Raja College management, this Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram. The land at the college, managed by the Sulthan Bathery Diocese of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, was identified a few months back.

IMD state director Neetha K Gopal, Syro Malankara Catholic Diocese vicar general Fr Sebastian Keeppalli and KSDMA chairperson Sekhar L Kuriakkose will sign the MoU on behalf of the respective bodies. The land was granted after a special appeal by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Catholicos Baselios Cardinal Cleemis and Bishop Rev Joseph Mar Thomas, who approved the use of church-managed land for public safety infrastructure.

The college has offered a 30-square-meter plot of land free of cost for 30 years. In return, KSDMA and IMD will support the institution in launching a professional course in disaster management, also to be based on the campus. As per the agreement, the radar will be installed, maintained, and operated by the IMD.

The radar is currently ready for deployment at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bengaluru, and will monitor weather changes within a 100 km radius. It is expected to enhance real-time forecasting not only for Kerala but also for neighbouring regions in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The preparations to install the radar will begin this month.

Radar after a long wait

The KSDMA has long emphasised the need for a specialised radar like the X-band to be installed in northern Kerala in the wake of the devastating landslides in Wayanad in 2024. Over 300 people were killed in the disaster, which exposed the shortcomings of the weather monitoring systems in the country, particularly in providing landslide warnings.

The land was identified after months of surveys and trials. On April 9, the state government granted approval to the KSDMA to enter a tripartite agreement with IMD and the Pazhassi Raja College management for the deployment of the radar on the college campus.

Following the approval, IMD Director Neetha K Gopal told Onmanorama that finally, her team, with the help of KSDMA, identified the most suitable location for installation of the radar. "It was approved much earlier, but identifying the right land has caused the delay", she said. The land was cleared of rocks and hills, as a 360 degree open space is essential for scanning the entire environment. "Though the radius of the radar is 150 km, it can ensure error-free predictions of a 100 km aerial distance, " she said.