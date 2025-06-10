Munnar: In a major relief to residents of six remote settlements in Edamalakudy, Idukki, who have been cut off from the outside world for nearly a month due to relentless rains, a temporary footbridge has been constructed to restore access to the region.

The makeshift bridge, built using bamboo and tree branches and spans the Njavalar river, is built by the local residents under the leadership of P Shanmukham, the ward member representing Andavankudy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The settlements of Meenkothi, Nenmanal, Mulakuthara, Keezhpatham, Nooradi, and Parappayar, home to around 450 families, were marooned after the Manaliyar and Parappayar rivers swelled dangerously due to heavy and continuous rainfall.

With roads submerged and river crossings impassable, residents were unable to access essential supplies, including ration items, from the panchayat headquarters at Societykudi. The construction of the footbridge has now reconnected these settlements, bringing basic mobility back to the region.