Priest accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old boy in Kasaragod
Kasaragod: The Chittarikkal police have registered a case under the POCSO Act against a priest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy.
According to a Manorama News report, the boy opened up about the incident during a counselling session at school.
Police officials said they have launched an investigation into the allegations. They added that the priest is absconding.