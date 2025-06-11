Kozhikode: A man from Kozhikode stole ₹40 lakh from bank staff on Wednesday after tricking them into believing he wanted to re-pawn gold ornaments transferred from another bank. The accused, Shibin Lal, escaped from the scene, and the police have intensified their search for him.

The incident happened around 12:30 pm near Akshaya Bank at Pantheerankavu junction. Shibin approached ESAF Bank, asking the lender to retrieve the gold he had pledged at Akshaya Bank so that he could re-pawn it at ESAF.

Following this, eight ESAF Bank staff reached Akshaya Bank with the money. Shibin, who was waiting in front of the bank, persuaded them not to accompany him inside. However, two staff walked along with him. In a sudden move, Shibin snatched the bag containing the ₹40 lakh and fled the scene on his scooter.

"He tricked them and took the money. We are in search of the culprit. We are recording a statement from the complainant," said a police officer from the Pantheerankavu station.