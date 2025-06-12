Idukki: Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar faced 'go-back' slogans during his visit to Munnar on Thursday as CPI and AITUC workers protested. The demonstrators attempted to block the governor's vehicle before police cleared the road and allowed the convoy to pass.

Arlekar was in Munnar to attend an event. Carrying black flags, party flags, and placards asking the governor to 'go back,' the protesters lined both sides of the road. Police struggled to prevent the protesters from obstructing the Governor’s convoy.

The protesters also wanted the Centre to recall Arlekar. CPI and the governor have been at odds ever since party leader Minister P Prasad opposed the display of a photo of 'Bhaat Mata' in Raj Bhavan during the Environment Day celebration.

While the government has opposed the display of unofficial photos in official functions, Arlekar refused to remove the photo.