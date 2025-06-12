A container ship sailing off the Kerala coast reported a fire in one of its deck containers on Thursday. The Singapore-flagged container vessel, MV Interasia Tenacity, is carrying 1,387 containers and is manned by 21 Filipino crew members. It had departed from Port Klang, Malaysia, on 8 June and is expected to reach Nhava Sheva, Maharashtra, on 13 June.

Upon receiving the distress alert, the Indian Coast Guard immediately diverted its Offshore Patrol Vessel, ICGS Sachet, to the scene to assist in firefighting efforts. An aerial surveillance mission was also launched by a Coast Guard Dornier (CGDO) aircraft to assess the situation.

The vessel’s captain later informed authorities that the fire was under control and no further assistance was required. The Indian Coast Guard continues to monitor the ship’s condition and its progress towards its destination.