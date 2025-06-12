Nedumkandam: Two individuals were arrested while attempting to sell seven kilograms of sandalwood in Idukki. The arrested are Pallamattam Sibichen Devasy (46), a native of Kambammettu-Tholkandam, and Pallamattam Suresh Mani (45), from Kambammettu-Achakkada.

According to forest officials, the accused had illegally cut down and processed a 65-kilogram sandalwood tree from a private agricultural land in Mundiyeruma. The processed wood was stored at Sibichen’s residence, from where they were attempting to sell seven kilograms.

The investigation team, posing as buyers, approached Sibichen and discovered the concealed sandalwood logs at his home. The accused were produced before the court and remanded.

The arrest was made by a special investigation team led by Kumily Range Officer Roy V. Rajan on Wednesday night. The inspection team included Kallar Section Forest Officer-in-Charge PS Nishad, along with Beat Forest Officers ES Shaiju, Arun Joy, Jobin Francis, Ajith, and Manu.