Vaikom: With the existing Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Thalayazham Panchayat reeling under severe space constraints, frustration is mounting among locals over the delay in commissioning the newly constructed Family Health Centre, even a month after its completion

Built at a cost of ₹1.26 crore under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), the new facility was completed over a month ago. It includes two outpatient units, a speciality OP wing, consultation and observation rooms, a pharmacy, laboratory, toilets, a feeding room and a resting area.

Currently, the PHC functions from 9am to 2pm and sees an average of 150 patients daily. With limited space, two doctors are forced to consult patients from a single room. During peak hours, patients endure long waits, often without sufficient seating, which pose a serious challenge to the sick and elderly.

Once operational, the new Family Health Centre is expected to function from 9am to 6pm with the support of three doctors, in addition to a proportional increase in nursing and pharmacy staff. This would significantly reduce overcrowding and improve the quality of care.

Locals have urged authorities to expedite the process and open the new centre without further delay, so that the upgraded facility can start serving the community at the earliest.