Wild elephant attacks estate worker in Vandiperiyar
The attack happened early morning, while he was on his way to have tea
The attack happened early morning, while he was on his way to have tea
The attack happened early morning, while he was on his way to have tea
Vandiperiyar: A 60-year-old estate worker, Anthony Swamy, sustained injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant in Mount Estate, here, on Thursday morning.
The attack happened at around 10 am while Anthony was on his way to have tea. The elephant, which had entered the coffee plantation, attacked him. He was immediately shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for further treatment.