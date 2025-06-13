Munnar: Night-time travel through the Munnar Gap Road, part of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway, has been completely banned from June 13 to 17.

The restriction was imposed due to continued rainfall in the region, which has raised the risk of rockfalls along the Gap Road. Vehicle parking along both sides of the road has also been banned during both day and night.

The decision follows the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) orange alert for Idukki district until the 17th, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast to continue. There are concerns about possible landslides and road blockages along the Gap Road, which falls under the Munnar Sub-Division.

The District Collector has assigned responsibility to enforce the order to the District Police Chief of Idukki, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Devikulam, the Regional Transport Officer (Idukki), the Incident Commander, and the Tahsildars of Devikulam and Udumbanchola.