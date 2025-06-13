Palakkad: The collection of evidence in a theft case in Palakkad witnessed some tense moments on Thursday when the accused attempted to snatch the service revolver of a sub-inspector. The alert officer quickly overpowered the person, averting a potentially dangerous situation.

The incident took place at Prathibhanagar Colony, Kalmandapam, where the accused, Settimani (also known as Manimaran), a native of Warangal in Telangana, was brought by the police to reconstruct a housebreaking crime. Settimani is accused of being involved in multiple theft cases in the area.

The attempt occurred at the residence of V. Sivadas, owner of Kala Hotel and Kala Furniture, where the accused had previously broken into a safe on the upper floor and fled with Rs.7.5 lakh in cash. While the police team, led by SI H. Harshad, was concluding the evidence collection, the accused suddenly lunged for the officer’s revolver during a conversation. SI Harshad, however, pushed the accused onto the staircase and subdued him before any harm could be done.

Further investigation at the scene led to the recovery of weapons believed to have been used by Settimani in carrying out thefts. These weapons, which included a knife, iron rod and sword stick were found hidden in a bush near an under-construction house in Prathibhanagar.