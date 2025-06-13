Chalakudy: A patient at Chalakudy Taluk Hospital died of a suspected heart attack shortly after being administered anaesthesia on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sineesh, a native of Odassery who was scheduled for a hernia surgery.

While in the operating theatre, Sineesh suffered a cardiac arrest soon after receiving anaesthesia. Though medical staff initiated emergency care without delay, his condition quickly worsened. He was transferred to a private hospital for further treatment, where he reportedly suffered multiple cardiac arrests and later died.

The deceased’s family alleged that a reaction to the anaesthesia caused the heart attack, citing sudden body swelling after the injection. They accused the hospital staff of negligence and said the family was not allowed to accompany him during the transfer. A formal complaint has been filed with the Chalakudy police, requesting a probe into the incident.