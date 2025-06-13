Wild tusker tramples woman to death in Idukki
Idukki: A 50-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Seetha from Thottapura, Peerumedu.
The incident occurred around 2 pm in the Meenmutti forest, where she had gone to collect mace (jaathipathri).