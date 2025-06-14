Thiruvananthapuram: While a leaked audio clip, allegedly featuring a conversation between CPI leaders Kamala Sadanandan and K M Dinakaran, has spelt trouble for the CPI, the party’s state secretary, Binoy Viswam, maintained his stance that the clip was fake. He also said he was unaware of reports on both leaders apologising to him. In the clip, the leaders are heard making disparaging remarks about Binoy Viswam and even suggesting P Santosh Kumar as a replacement for Viswam.

"I am not aware of reports about apology. I don't know anything about it. I have already said that I have known both leaders for a long time, and they would not say something like that. These are all creations of media," he told Onmanorama when asked whether Kamala and Dinakaran had apologised.

Binoy Viswam, without directly referencing the controversy over the audio clip, told party workers at the Nedumangadu mandalam meeting on Friday that the CPI won't be affected by false news propagated by the media. "In the coming days, there will be news about CPI every day. Until the mandalam and district meetings are over, there would be tales. They are trying to see if party workers get affected by these stories," he told the workers.

Kamala Sadanandan also said that she has not apologised to Binoy Viswam. " No, I haven't apologised. The party decides everything. I have nothing more to add," Kamala told Onmanorama.

Binoy Viswam said that he did not believe the conversation in the clip was between Sadanandan and Dinakaran. The audio clip has laid bare factionalism within the party, according to the observers and both the leaders, heard talking in the clip, are close to Viswam, which has further complicated matters for the party.

Party's mandalam-level meetings are being concluded and district conferences are scheduled for July and August. An internal probe is likely to be done with the widely circulated audio clip causing a furore. The party’s next state executive meeting is scheduled for June 24.