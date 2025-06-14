The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning that containers which fell from the burning vessel MV Wan Hai 503 may begin to wash ashore along the southern parts of Kochi and the coasts of Alappuzha and Kollam between June 16 and 18, 2025.

According to the Indian Coast Guard and the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation (ITOPF), the alert is based on current drift patterns and prevailing coastal conditions.

In light of this, the public has been strongly advised not to touch or approach any suspicious objects that may have originated from the vessel and are found along the shore. Individuals are urged to maintain a minimum distance of 200 metres from such items.

Authorities have urged residents to immediately report any such sightings to the emergency helpline number 112, along with precise details of the location.

MV Wan Hai 503, which caught fire off the Kannur coast, was carrying cargo classified as dangerous goods, according to the Directorate General of Shipping.

Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, informed Onmanorama that the ship was transporting cargo falling under the dangerous goods category and posed potential environmental risks. He added that the vessel was located approximately 45 nautical miles off the Kannur coast. While there was no immediate cause for concern, he said authorities were hopeful that any potential hazard could be contained since the vessel remained far from the shore. He also confirmed that all relevant details had been shared with the Government of Kerala.

According to the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code, dangerous goods are classified into nine categories: explosives, gases, oxidising substances and organic peroxides, toxic and infectious substances, radioactive materials, corrosive substances, and miscellaneous hazardous substances and articles. It is learnt that the ship has over 140 containers on board containing environmentally hazardous substances such as resin solutions, solids containing flammable liquids, pesticides, naphthalene, and other chemicals including methoxy propanol and isopropyl alcohol.