The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) handed over the burning ship, MV Wan Hai 503, to the ocean-going tug (a marine vessel used to tow large ships at sea), Offshore Warrior, on Friday. This step was important because ICG ships have limited power to tow large vessels.

For the past few days, ICG ships have been keeping away from the coast. But bad weather and strong winds from the west caused the ship to drift quickly towards land, increasing the risk of environmental damage.

Adverse weather also made it difficult for helicopters to fly and delayed the boarding of the salvage team. However, a Navy Sea King helicopter took off from Kochi and managed to drop the team onto the ship in tough conditions on Friday at 5 pm.

After getting on board, the team attached a 600-metre tow rope to the Offshore Warrior, about 20 nautical miles off Kochi. This operation was a joint effort by the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. The salvors then took control of the ship and continued efforts to put out the fire and save the vessel.

The ship is now being pulled westward at about 1.8 knots and is nearly 35 nautical miles from the coast. Three ICG Offshore Patrol Vessels are following the ship and working to put out the fire.

At present, only thick smoke and a few small fire spots are left. The ICG is working closely with the Directorate General of Shipping to make sure the ship stays at least 50 nautical miles from the coast.