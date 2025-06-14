Cheruvathur: The Veeramala, a hill in Kasaragod district where National Highway 66 work is underway, is witnessing landslides during every rain. The landslides have exposed springs on the hill, from which truck drivers collect water, ignorant of the risk of earth plunging over them from the top of the hill. The Veeramala, located at Mayichil in Cheruvathur, became a danger area after earth was unscientifically removed for the highway construction.

After the rains started, soil has been sliding down even from the top of the hill. Worsening the situation, the storage tank supplying potable water to residents of the area is situated on the hill. An amenities centre built in 1984 also functions on the hilltop.

Though earth would fall on the highway if the situation persists, the authorities are yet to take any action. The only arrangement to prevent damage to the road following landslides in this area is a small protective wall five metres tall.

Officials said that suitable measures would be adopted after evaluating the intensity of rains. In a related development, a team of experts assigned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to examine the defects in the NH work in the state and submit a report conducted an inspection at Veeramala and Mattalayi hill in Pilikkode on Thursday. However, local residents said that the team did not carry out any detailed inspection.

As soon as the team members arrived near Veeramala around 1.30 pm on Thursday, it started raining and they immediately left for Mattalayi hill. Only two team members got down from their vehicle at the hill and they checked the soil nailing in the area which had been damaged in the rain.

Meanwhile, a landslide occurred near the funeral ground at Veeramala on Thursday morning which caused earth to fall in a heap parallel to the protective wall. Any further landslides would cause soil to flow to the road. Local residents alleged that the experts did not inspect this landslide.

Incidentally, a construction worker employed by the contractor had died and two others suffered serious injuries during the highway construction work at Mattalayi hill.