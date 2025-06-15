A 31-year-old youth died after the car he drove plunged into a canal at Thathampally near Rajiv Nagar jetty in Alappuzha in the early morning hours on Sunday. Bijoy Antony, a resident of Thathampally, was returning home with his friends when the car lost control, veered off the road and fell into the canal.

The tragic incident happened on his birthday, said Kochuthresiamma Joseph, ward member. "We understand that they were coming home after a birthday celebration," she said. Alappuzha fire and rescue station received an emergency call at 1.55 am. The car had drifted around 50 feet away from the jetty, fire and rescue officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of his friends; Binoy Thomas from Kuttichira and Jijo Lonan from Kurishinkal, Thathampally were also in the car. "They knew swimming and somehow they managed to get out of the car. They tried to grab Bijoy but the undercurrent was so strong that they couldn't hold onto him. Bijoy didn't know how to swim and he drowned. The others swam back to shore," said Joji N Joy, Assistant Station Officer, Alappuzha. The fire and rescue personnel dove into the canal and retrieved his body later. Though he was given CPR, he could not be saved.

Heavy showers had increased the level of water in the canal, and the currents were strong. Poor visibility may have caused the accident, officials said. Bijoy is survived by his parents, Babychan and Pushpamma, and an elder brother. Bijoy, who returned from the UK, was employed at a car dealership in Alappuzha. His body is kept at the Medical College, Vandanam and will be released to relatives after autopsy.