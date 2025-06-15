Thodupuzha: A Sub Inspector of Kalloorkad Police Station, Muvattupuzha, E M Muhammed, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha after he was run over by a vehicle during routine patrol on Saturday. The driver of the car ran over the cop's legs and chest twice after the police official asked him to halt the car for an inspection. Muhammed underwent an emergency surgery on Saturday.

Muhammed and his team were patrolling the Vazhiyanachal area when they noticed two individuals in a black Santro car engaging in a suspicious exchange. The officers stopped their patrol vehicle and approached the car. Muhammed asked the men to step out of the car, but the suspects refused.

While the officer attempted to remove the keys from the ignition to prevent escape, the driver suddenly moved the car forward. The front wheel ran over Muhammed's leg, causing him to fall to the ground. Taking advantage of the situation, the driver accelerated and ran the car over his right leg. Then, reversing the vehicle, he drove over his chest and one side of his neck and fled.

Another officer from the patrol team rushed from the police jeep and attempted to intercept the car. During the chaos, one of the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, while the driver escaped with the car.

Muhammed sustained two fractures in his right leg. There are visible tire marks on his neck and injuries on his left arm. According to preliminary reports, a local resident has captured an image of one of the suspects. The accused persons remain unidentified.

Police have registered a case for attempted murder and obstruction of duty and have launched a manhunt for the suspects.