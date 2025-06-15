Kochi: The mortal remains of the five Keralites killed in a bus accident in Kenya on June 9 were brought to Kochi on Sunday. The bodies were brought by a Qatar Airways flight, which landed at Cochin International Airport by 9.30 am. Industries Minister P Rajeeve received the bodies and paid homage to the deceased on behalf of the state government in the presence of their relatives.

The deceased are Muvattupuzha native Jesna (29), her one-year-and-half daughter Ruhi Mehrin, Geetha Shoji Isaac (58) of Cherukol, Mavelikkara; Riya Ann (41) of Mannur, Palakkad and her daughter Taira Rodriguez (7). The mortal remains were taken to their homes by the relatives. The funeral of four of the deceased will be held on Sunday, while Geetha's body was shifted to the mortuary of a private hospital. Jesna's husband Muhammed Haneefa, Riya's husband Joel and son Travis who suffered injuries in the accident also arrived in Kochi by the same flight.

The five Keralites killed in the accident were part of a group of 28 Indians visiting Kenya. The accident took place as the bus they were travelling in got out of control and fell into a gorge in the north eastern county of Nyandarua, 150 km from Nairobi.

Though there was some confusion over flying the mortal remains and the accompanying relatives from Kenya over a vaccination rule, the hurdle was cleared with the central government allowing a special relaxation following Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's request. Norka Roots general manager T Reshmi, CIAL director G Manu, elected representatives and other officials also paid last respects to the victims at the airport.