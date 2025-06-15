Kottiyoor: Being the father of ten children is a huge responsibility. However, P J Santosh of Podoor, Kottiyoor, laughs when he says it doesn't bother him much. It's a laugh filled with joy and self-satisfaction. Undeterred by the potential financial burden or hardships of raising so many children, Santosh, on Father's Day, shares the philosophy of opting for a large family.

"My parents had five children, including me. The hardships they faced raising children in those days aren't there now. That's why we were determined to have at least five children. It just became ten," Santosh says.

Santosh and Ramya's eldest daughter, Alfia Lisbeth, studies at the Kottiyoor IJM Higher Secondary School. Their second daughter, Agnes Maria, and third daughter, Ann Clerin, are also in the same school, studying in tenth and eighth grades respectively. Asin Therese is in sixth grade. Leo Tom is in fourth, Levins Antony is in second, and Catherine Joachima is in UKG. These four children attend Thalakaani Govt. UP School, which is right next to their house. Twin sisters, Giovana Maria and Giana Josephine, attend the nearby Anganwadi. Anna Roslya is only four months old.

"You don't need a huge bank balance to raise children. Children are the greatest wealth. All other wealth will follow. From the fifth delivery onwards, Ramya had Caesarean sections. She has taken on most of the responsibility. And the older children help look after the younger ones. There are many children here to play and socialize with, so they learn the lessons of sharing before even going to school.

We talk to them about financial matters as well. This is also a parenting tip. They should learn from a young age that there is no need to be stubborn over simple things," Santosh laughs. He owns several businesses in the hill range.