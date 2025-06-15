Rajapuram: Snake catcher and Sarpa Volunteer P C Rejimon has successfully hatched python eggs recovered during a snake rescue operation.

Rejimon, a native of Panathoor, discovered the python eggs at the premises of a house near Kodoth during the operation two weeks ago. Fearing the eggs might be damaged if left behind, he took them home on the instructions of Panathady Section Forest Officer B Sesappa and incubated them.

Of the 11 eggs incubated, 10 successfully hatched.

A licensed snake rescuer for the past four years, Rejimon is also known for caring for injured wild animals and birds, which he later releases back into the forest.

The newly hatched python babies have since been handed over to the Forest Department.