Thiruvananthapuram: A couple was found dead in their home in Karamana on Sunday. The deceased are Satheesh (55), a contractor, and his wife Bindu (50). Satheesh was found with his throat slit, while Bindu was discovered hanging.

Their bodies were discovered around 9 am by Bindhu's brother, according to ward councillor Karaman Ajith. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The family is believed to have been facing financial difficulties. "They had some liabilities in the bank. I'm not sure about the exact amount, but it was a substantial sum," said Ajith.

Karamana Police said they are investigating the case and declined to comment further. The couple is survived by their son Sabith, who works in Dubai.