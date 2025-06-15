Thiruvananthapuram: A one-year-old boy died in a tragic accident after a motorcycle rammed into an autorickshaw he was travelling in here on Sunday. The deceased is Abid Minhan, son of Shijad and Noushima.

The incident occurred around 4 pm at Mallambrakonam near Karipur in Nedumangad, when the couple and three kids were travelling in the auto towards Nedumangad. Meanwhile, the bike, which was coming from the opposite direction and overtaking another vehicle, collided with the autorickshaw.

Due to the impact of the collision, the child was thrown onto the road. Although he was rushed to the Nedumangad District Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. His mother also sustained injuries in the accident.

It is reported that two medical students, one house surgeon and a PG student, rode the motorcycle. Both of them fled the scene following the incident. The Veliyamala police have launched an investigation.